Redouble efforts at improving livelihood, ex-Presidential aspirant tells Tinubu

By Adeleye Adeyemi

Chief Stanley Osifo, a former APC Presidential Aspirant has urged President Bola Tinubu to redouble efforts at improving quality of life in Nigeria.

Osifo made the appeal in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, following the Supreme Court affirmation of Tinubu as winner of Feb. 25 Presidential Election.

Congratulating Tinubu and Nigerians, Osifo said that the end to legal tussles would make the President opportunity to be more focused on governance and making life better.

“I know that going forward, there would a better focus, Tinubu will reach out to more Nigerians and I believe that it is going to be positive.

“I want to encourage him to double his efforts at ensuring that every area that he needs to touch is touched, and he should ensure that there is improvement in the livelihood of Nigerians.

“What he started is good, he just needs to improve, get better and address those issues,” he said.

Urging Nigerians to be hopeful, Osifo added, “It would take time, but I believe that there is light at the end of the tunnel with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

According to him, with Tinubu’s victory at the Supreme Court, Nigerians would see more of the President’s sterling performances in the coming months and years.

Advising the President to tackle nation’s challenges headlong in all sectors, Osifo called on Tinubu to show Nigerians that they did not make mistake by choosing him to lead them.

He, however, said that every Nigerian had seen the President tireless work to see that all issues addressed.

“He is going to do his best. I congratulate all Nigerians both within and outside the country. Nigerians did not make a mistake in choosing Tinubu as their President.

“A lot of actions that he has taken and decisions that he made show that he has come to really work. From the day of inauguration till today, he is still working.

“I only want to say that the President should do more. In the few months that he has been in office, he has proven that he knows what to do.

“Both locally and internationally, he is addressing issues, he is responding to issues, he is doing things that Nigerians never thought he could do,” Osifo said.

On various court verdicts affirming Tinubu as duly elected President, the APC chieftain said that the outcome of the court processes was devoid of all biasness, hence no one should cast any aspersion on judiciary.

“It is clear that Nigerians gave their mandate to the man and they believe he can do it. People voted for him because they believed that he could do it.

“The court has done its job and said that Tinubu is the winner.

“I want to congratulate everybody, and we must continue to encourage the judiciary to do their job in any court in Nigeria,” he said.

The politician, however, called for an improvement in the nation’s electoral processes that would stop all frivolous court cases after polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that both the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) and Supreme Court had dismissed all petitions against Tinubu’s victory at the poll and upheld him as winner of the Feb. 25 Presidential Election.

The courts dismissed petitions by the Allied People Movement (APM), Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Tinubu’s electoral victory. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

