Redevelopment: LASG promises not to displace Makoko residents

The Lagos State Government has assured that it would not displace Makoko residents in its regeneration of the waterfront community which covers the Mainland and Somolu Local Government Areas of the state. Dr Idris Salako, the Commissioner, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, gave the assurance in Alausa, in a statement signed by Mr Mukaila Sanusi, spokesman of the ministry on Friday.

Salako, while receiving the residents who were led on an advocacy mission by the Justice and Empowerment Initiatives (JEI), said that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration was people-oriented and would not support the needless displacement of communities. While harping on the need to upgrade slum areas in the state he said that the residents of such areas are also of importance to the government.

“People have always been central to the developmental efforts of the state government as encapsulated in the THEMES Agenda”. Salako stressed that on the Makoko issue, the administration would not deviate from this cardinal objective. “In order to guide the development of the axis, Lagos State has developed an Action Area Plan, covering Oko-Baba and Makoko among others. “While the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA) had declared and adopted Makoko as an Urban Regeneration Area, alongside 10 other communities in the state,’’he said. The commissioner assured that government would continuously engage the people to ensure that proposals to redevelop the community had inputs from members of the Makoko community.

Also, the General Manager Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency, Ms Ajibike Shomade urged members of the community to ensure that their plans for the development of the community complemented government’s proposal. Earlier, the Executive Director of the Justice and Empowerment Initiatives, Morgan Chapman praised the efforts of the state government, and solicited for community participation towards redeveloping Makoko. The traditional leader of Makoko, Chief Yusuf Kumayo, expressed satisfaction at the resolve of the government and pledged the cooperation of his community. (NAN)