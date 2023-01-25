Redesigned Naira: NOA sensitises Ilorin residents

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has embarked on a motorised campaign to educate Ilorin residents on the acceptance of the new Naira notes and deadline to deposit old notes.

The Kwara Director of NOA, Mr Olusegun Adeyemi, on Wednesday said the campaign was to educate the residents to accept the redesigned Naira notes and avoid rush to deposit the old notes.

He explained that the redesign of the Naira notes was not targeted at any individual or group but to curb counterfeiting and corruption among other things.

”Don’t read meanings to it other than that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is trying to mop up old notes and give us new ones to improve our economy.

”Besides, a lot of the money is not in circulation, some people have stocked it up for one reason or the other, so with this policy, these monies will return to the bank.

”Therefore, we are urging us as citizens of the country to support the government to ensure that our economy is not only stable, but that we have good and presentable notes.

”The old notes will cease to be a legal tender on Feb. 1, so the last date for deposit of old notes is Jan. 31,” Adeyemi said.

According to him, the new Naira notes have security features that makes it difficult for anyone to produce its counterfeit.

The NOA boss added that the CBN is working assiduously to ensure that the new notes are taken to the nooks and crannies of the country.

The state Commissioner for Communication, Mr Sadiq Buhari, who declared the campaign opened, said the enlightenment was important to educate Nigerians on the importance of the policy.

He said citizens should not see the policy as a form of witch-hunt or punishment, but as a way of improving the economy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign was conducted at the Federal Secretariat, Maraba, Post Office, Challenge, Tanke and Fate areas of Ilorin metropolis. (NAN)