Redeemer’s varsity: Why JAMB suspended law admissions for 1 year – Mgt

The management of Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun, has explained why its law programme was suspended for one year by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

By Olajide Idowu

The management’s explanation is contained in a statement

by the Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs of the university, Adetunji Adeleye, on Saturday in Osogbo.

The statement said the law programme was suspended by Council for Legal Education (CLE), to penalise the university for commencing the programme in 2017, with only the approval of National Universities Commission (NUC).

It also said that the university, currently had full accreditation from both the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Council for Legal Education (CLE), to run an undergraduate law programme.

According to the statement, the one year ban does not in any way affect students currently running their programmes in the university’s faculty of law.

“Redeemer’s University holds all regulatory institutions in very high regard and will comply with the penalty imposed by CLE, by not offering admission into the law programme for 2025/2026 academic session.

“Prospective candidates into the programme may apply to other programmes offered by Redeemer’s University, as all other programmes in the institution have all the required accreditations”, it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JAMB, on Thursday susoended admissions for law programmes in eight institutions, following the suspension of the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme.

A statement signed by the Public Communications Advisor of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja said CLE had suspended law programmes for 2025/2026 academic session due to violation of regulatory procedures.

Benjamin listed the affected universities as follows: Kwara State University, Malete, Kwara; Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State; Redeemers University, Ede, Osun; and Western Delta University, Oghara, Delta.

Others are Taraba State University, Jalingo, Taraba; Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo, Cross River; Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi; and Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State. (NAN)