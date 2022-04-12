Redeemer’s University celebrates Adeboye at 80

By Victor Adeoti

The Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun, on Tuesday organised a public lecture to celebrate the 80th birthday of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.



The university also inaugurated a Collection and Church History Research Room in honour of Adeboye.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lecture had the theme: “Daddy G.O @80: Ministry, Vision and Role in Nation Building”.



Mr Marthins Oloja, the Managing Director and Editor-In-Chief of the Guardian Newspaper, who was the guest lecturer, described Adeboye as a humble man of God, who truly believed that no man can be significant without the grace of God.



He said: “Indeed, there are so many things we can write and say about this very educated but humble man of God who truly believes that there is no man of God who can be significant without the grace of the God of man.



“Our own Daddy G.O, one humble God’s General, is a classic example of a significant man.



“The man from Ifewara, Osun State, by the grace of God, has become a global citizen. We have to salute our great man of God, one of Nigeria’s remarkable brand ambassadors.



“This man is undoubtedly the Barnabas (of our time) the only man the Bible boldly describes in many versions as ‘A Good Man, full of Holy Spirit And of Faith.



“At 80, he still preaches every day in fulfillment of the fundamental objectives and directive principle of RCCG kingdom (nation) building policy.



“He visits correctional centres to preach the gospel to bad boys and girls there.



“Some have just been released from Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centres through his ministrations and prophetic utterances.



“The big man who would just like to be called Pastor doesn’t make fiery political statements.



“No matter what you tell him about any fire on the mountain, in the context of the parlous state of the nation, or even the

church, he would smile and tell his audience to ‘go and win souls’ of the

bad and wicked people, the scoundrels you are complaining about.”



Oloja said that Adeboye should be celebrated because he had through humility fulfilled the mission God gave his Pastor, Pa Josiah Akindayomi, to establish the RCCG in uttermost parts of the world.



In his response, Adeboye, expressed his gratitude to friends, staff and students of the institution for the very kind support and prayers bestowed on him.



Represented by Pastor Tokunbo Adesanya, former Governing Council Chairman of the institution, Adeboye, said he felt so honoured to see that his 80th birthday attracted so much attention.



“Like I said at the special Holy Ghost Service, I would have been 80 before now if I had known it would be such glorious.



“I want to thank you all for all the surprises I received during my 80th celebration. They will forever remain memorable,” he said.



In his remarks, Prof. Anthony Akinlo, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, said the impact of the clergy on lives across the globe was undeniable.



“The title of this public lecture which is “Daddy G. O. @ 80: Ministry, Vision and Role in Nation Building”, is an attestation to your role in building a Godly nation and by extension a world where righteousness prevails.



“This has reflected in your relentless quest to taking salvation to the doorsteps of unquantified number of people not only in your immediate environment but also across the globe,” he said.



NAN reports that Pastor Adeboye clocked 80 on March 2. (NAN)

