Red Cross Society, EU support 400 flood victims in Anambra 

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu



The Nigerian Red Cross Society, in partnership with the European Union, has distributed hygiene and sanitary items to 400 women and girls affected by the 2024 flood disaster in Anambra State.

The items were provided by the EU under its 2024 Integrated Flood Response intervention project.

Mr Kingsley Okoye, Branch Secretary, Nigeria Red Cross Society in the state, said this at the end of a three-day distribution exercise on Monday in Awka.

Okoye said the initiative was a follow-up to the relief items and cash distributed to 1000 households by the organisation in response to the flood disaster.

He said the project targeted 400 women and girls in communities in Ogbaru, Anambra West, and Ayamelum Local Government Areas of the state.

Okoye said the dignity kits include disinfectant, slippers, torchlight, bathing and washing soaps, reusable sanitary pads, undies, cream, detergents, toothpaste and brush, among others.

“These are essential hygiene items to support daily living needs and enhance the well-being of affected individuals, particularly women and girls.

“The primary goal of the programme is to help restore a sense of dignity, hygiene, and comfort in the aftermath of the flood disaster.

“This gesture also reinforced the commitment of the Nigerian Red Cross Society and its partners to stand in solidarity with affected populations during times of crisis,” he said.

Okoye urged the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilisation of the items to maintain proper personal and environmental hygiene.

He also advised the flood-prone communities to adhere to early warning signs and relocate to upland.

“The Nigerian Red Cross Society remains dedicated to supporting vulnerable communities and urges continued support to sustain and grow these impactful initiatives,” he said.

A beneficiary, Ms Nwanneka Ikpeze, expressed her gratitude to the Red Cross Society, noting that the assistance would help meet her immediate hygiene needs. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)