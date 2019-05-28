Red Cross lays foundation for orphanage in Delta

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

Delta state branch of Red Cross Society on Monday laid foundation for orphanage and accident victims.

Adolphus Anuagasi, the State Chairman said the building was the Society’s contribution to humanity, adding that the two storey building would house orphanage and first aid- trauma accident victims.

“The building will continue to serve in many purposes, including health challenges, especially children. It is our prayer that we will continue to hold firm to our humanitarian torches, and ensure that it burns the highest as we continue in our uneding endeavour to offer humanitarian aid to the rest of humanity whenever it may be needed,” he said.

Anuagasi explained that the branch had hosted humanitarian programme such as Community Based Health and First Aid (CBHFA), Water Sanitation and Health Programme (WASH) in several local government areas that were affected by the flood disaster in 2018.

The National President of the society, Chief Bolaji Anani, represented by the south south zonal Chairman, Prince John Egbe commended the branch for such noble venture and urged members to always live by the tenets of Red Cross.

