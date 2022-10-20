Red Cross lauds Gov. Ugwuanyi

By Alex Enebeli

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has lauded Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State over his administration’s intervention in the provision of road and healthcare infrastructure.

The Red Cross also commended the governor for the efficient fire service operations in Enugu North Senatorial District.

The Chairman of NRCS, Nsukka Division, Mr Pascal Asadu, gave the commendation on Wednesday when the representatives of NRCS visited Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu.

Asadu said that the facilities had helped the voluntary organisation to discharge its duties perfectly in the district.

He explained that the impact of Ugwuanyi’s developmental trajectory in Enugu North Senatorial District in terms of infrastructural development had contributed to the success story of the organisation in the zone.

“As an emergency organisation that responds to accident scenes, we have noticed a total reduction in the level of accidents in our zone.

“This can be attributed to the quality roads which you, Ugwuanyi, delivered within this period of your administration.

“We have responded to 90 per cent of road accidents within Enugu North Senatorial District.

“We have in collaboration with the fire service, responded to various scenes of fire outbreak, including the one at Ogige Market in Nsukka,” he said.

Asadu also revealed that the NRCS emergency team was on search and rescue operations during heavy downpours, among other interventions.

“So much has been said by various quarters on how your administration’s agenda has affected lives positively, the roads you constructed have saved lives and made food available,” Asadu said.

He stated that Ugwuanyi’s introduction of traffic lights had reduced accidents on school children and gave relief to traffic wardens. (NAN)

