Red Cross donates gift items to patients, orphans in Benin

The Edo branch of Nigerian Red Cross Society has donated gift items worth millions of naira to some patients and orphanage in Benin as part of the Yuletide celebration.

The gift items were donated by the state Chairman of the society, Mr Festus Alenkhe to patients at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and the Trinitarian Orphanage in Benin on Saturday.

Items donated include cartons of noodles, toiletries, clothings, shoes and detergents, disinfectants, vegetable oil, palm oil, soft drinks and moisturizers.

Speaking before the presentation of the items, Mr Alenkhe lauded the parents of Junior Red Cross members for supporting the donation.

According to him, one of the fundamental principles of Red Cross is voluntary service, which prompted the distribution of the gift items to the needy.

He called on the public, organisations and public-spirited individuals to always give to the needy in the society.

Alenkhe said this would not only create a harmonious relationship but also give the less-privilege a sense of belonging in the society.

He said some less privileged persons needed the assistance of the public this Yuletide for them to enjoy the season and to give them sense of belonging.

He said as part of its mandate, the Red Cross Society would always continue to support such group in the society according to its capacity.

“We should and must continually show love to the people around us; showing love is not just to our neighbours but showing love to the needy.

“The only way we can truly show love to the needy is by assisting them in the area of their needs,” he said.

The Edo Red Cross team was received at Trinitarian Orphanage by Rev Sister Felicia, who lauded the initiative of the leadership of the Red Cross for the donation.

The Red Cross members were also in some wards in the University of Benin Teaching Hospital where they presented gift items to patients.

The Nigerian Red Cross Society was established through an Act of the Parliament in 1960 and has its headquarters in Abuja.

It has over 500,000 volunteers and 300 permanent employees.(NAN)