Rector warns new students against cultism, indecent dressing, others

By Victor Adeoti

The Rector of Federal Polythechnic, Ede, Osun, Dr John Adekolawole, has warned the newly admitted 6,857 students against cultism and other anti-social vices in the institution.Adekolawole gave the warning during the 28th matriculation of the institution on Friday in Ede.

The Rector said that the institution would not tolerate looting, arson, disobedience, examination malpractices, drug abuse drunkenness, cheating, disrespect to constituted authorities and indecent dressing, among others.“You have a purpose of coming here. The purpose cannot be achieved through magic because purpose is not magic.“It is something you must constantly and consciously pursue and create with the right approach.“

The polytechnic detests cheating in examination in any form and will not hesitate to take immediate action on such matter.“You are advised to be of good behavior throughout your studentship,” he said.Adekolawole also warned the students against indecent dressing, saying the institution is not a centre for fashion parade.He said the institution had a well-institutionalised and strictly enforced dress codes, which must be adhered to by all students.He advises the students against spreading false, fake, divisive and inflammatory information or statements through the social media platforms.

The Rector urged the new students to always show love, tolerance and respect for one another irrespective of faith, ethnicity or other affiliations .“Be mindful of the fact that no person has the right to take the law into his or her own hands in this polytechnic. Violence has and never will solve any problem,” he said.While congratulating the new students, the Rector urged them to make use of various opportunities within the campus.He said that the polythechnic had been granted approval to award higher degrees such as M.Tech. and Ph.D. Tech.“With this our HND graduates can proceed to M.Tech directly.“

Also, the dichotomy between the HND and B.Sc has been addressed to the delight of many,” the Rector said.Adekolawole, however, called on government and other stakeholders in the education sector to work toward putting an end to incessant strike in the country.“Over the years, majority of Nigerian students are being deprived of their rights to education, while some are made to spend more than the required years on their programmes.“The whole issue is getting out of hand and before it gets to a point of students and youths taking to anarchy, the government and all stakeholders in the educational sectors should find timely and lasting solutions to the issue.“It is high time we salvage our educational sector from this state in order to move it to the next level of greatness,” he said.(NAN)

