The Rector of Delta State Polythenic, Ogwashi-Uku, Prof. Stella Chiemeke, has urged the Federal Government to support researchers in science, technology and innovation with funding to do better.

Chiemeke made the request in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the ongoing 2021 Science and Technology Annual Expo and Exhibition in Abuja.

NAN reports that the polytechnic showcased its research works and achievements at the event.



The expo has the theme: “Science, Technology and Innovation for Economic Recovery and Sustainability amidst the COVID-19 challenges”.

NAN reports that the event provides a platform to showcase innovations by agencies of government, private research institutions and the academia, among other participants.

The rector said that adequate funding would help scientists to excel, having acquired the relevant skills.



According to her, such government assistance would also help to reduce unemployment in the country.

She admonished lecturers in science, technology and innovation to work hard to make youths entrepreneurs rather than white-collar job seekers.

Chiemeke said: “Our researchers have done a great job. They have done a lot of things.

“They are here to exhibit what they have invented and interact with other researchers so they can also get more knowledge, go back and do better next time.

“If the infrastructure is made available for them, you will see that Nigeria can go far in the area of innovations. We have the talent, we have the skills.

“We have all the resources except that we need to encourage them more, especially when it comes to replicating most of all the prototypes that they are showcasing here today.

“That will require a lot of funding. That is the area where the government can really improve upon by helping scientist/researchers to do better.

“That is the only way they can reduce unemployment here and there.

“I have seen a lot of innovations going round all the stands.

“We still have a lot to do. We must also lend our voices to this so that Nigeria can be a better place.”

An inventor, Mr Abu Lukman, who invented a de-feathering machine, also said that Nigeria was blessed with so many young talents.

Lukman urged the government not to allow those skills they had acquired to wither away.

He said the machine, which he made specifically for de-feathering birds of all kinds, would help in places with high customer demand, such as hotels, eateries and poultries.

He described the machine as hygienic, saying it would help to ease the stress of de-feathering birds manually.



“We are here to let the government know that schools too can do a lot and we need its support. “We do not need to keep importing everything. We have produced the solar handwashing machine.



“We have the solar-powered melon dehusking machine. We also have the manual handwashing machine.

“With these machines that are automatic, you do not need to touch or press anything for it to function.

“Just go there and wash your hands, dry and sanitise,” Lukman said. (NAN)

