Rector commends JAMB on courageous step to reschedule exam

By Thompson Yamput

Rector of the Kogi Polytechnic, Prof. Salisu Usman, has commended the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), for taking proactive steps to remedy outcome of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Usman, described the decision by JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, as an uncommon show of courage, and a step in the right direction.

The rector, made this known in a letter addressed to the JAMB registrar, which was made available to newsmen in Lokoja.

IThe News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that candidates for the 2025 UTME as well as other Nigerians, had taken to social media to protest the low scores recorded by many in the examination.

NAN reports that over 78 per cent of candidates who sat for the exams, scored less than 200 points out of the 400 maximum obtainable points.

Using the hashtag #thisisnotmyresult, some of the candidates expressed concerns and called for a review of the results.

NAN also reports that in response to the public outcry, Oloyede had in a briefing, admitted responsibility for the errors which affected. the performance of candidates.

The board, consequently, announced a reschedule of the exanimations for affected students across the country.

According to Usman, Oloyede’s rare courage and uncommon decision to accept responsibility surrounding the result glitch, is most profound.

“We are not celebrating the glitch and the associated issues, but your sincerity of purpose, strength of character and proven integrity for not trading the blame even with the obvious opportunities and the traceable link to the error.

“I wish to appreciate you most sincerely, for not disappointing your mentees, which I am privileged to be one, in your handling of the affairs of JAMB and the overall conduct of UTME over the years,” he said

While urging the registrar to see the current challenges as being a part of human fallibility, he thanked the board for giving the affected candidates another opportunity to resit for the examination.

Usman, expressed confidence that the board under the registrar’s leadership would do all it can to avoid future occurrences. (NAN)