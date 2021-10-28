Recruitment test: Police warn against malpractice

The police command in Kwara has warned shortlisted candidates for the 2020 Police Recruitment against examination practice as the aptitude test holds on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, gave the warning in a statement on Thursday in Ilorin.

“Examination malpractice carries severe consequences; therefore, candidates are warned against such.

“The exercise is free; therefore, they are not required to pay money to anybody under whatever guise,” he said.

The official said that shortlisted candidates for the test in Kwara State had been directed to report at Metro CBT Center, Ayetoro, Geri Alimi, Ilorin for the test.

He said that the candidates should arrive at the venue an hour before 08.30 a.m. each day for the computer-based test.

The spokesman added that the candidates should come along with writing materials and computer printouts of their examination slips.

According to him, shortlisted candidates should wear white shorts and white round-neck vests. (NAN)

