Recruitment test: Police warn against malpractice

October 28, 2021



 The police command in Kwara has warned shortlisted candidates the  2020 Police Recruitment against examination practice as the aptitude holds on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, gave the warning in a statement on Thursday in Ilorin.

“Examination malpractice carries severe consequences; therefore, candidates are warned against such.

“The exercise free; therefore, they are not to pay money to anybody under whatever guise,” he said.

The official said that shortlisted candidates the in Kwara State had been directed to report at Metro CBT Center, Ayetoro, Geri Alimi, Ilorin the test.

He said that the candidates should arrive at the venue an hour before 08.30 a.m. each day the computer-based test.

The added that the candidates should come along with writing materials and computer printouts of their examination slips.

According to him, shortlisted candidates should wear white shorts and white round-neck vests. (NAN)

