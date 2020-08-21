Recruitment: Police in Kaduna, Bayelsa begin applicants’ screening Aug 24

The Kaduna State Police Command, on Friday said physical and credentials screening of successful applications into the Nigeria Police Force, would begin on Aug. 24, 2020 in Kaduna.

Th Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige stated this in a statement issued in Kaduna.

It said all applicants from Kaduna State who successfully completed the online registration exercise, were expected to report at the Police College Kaduna on Monday Aug. 24, at about 08:00am.

The statement said the applicants were required to appear in their clean white T’ shirts, white short knickers and white canvas.

It added that the applicants should also come along with their National Identity Number (NIN), Original and duplicate copies of credentials, Certificate of Origin and Birth Certificate or Declaration of Age, all arranged in two white flat files with recent passport photographs attached.Others include Printout of application submission confirmation page and duly completed guarantor’s form.

It warned that applicants who fail to present any of the requirements would not be considered for the screening.The statement also warned the applicants to conduct themselves properly in strict adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“Person or group of persons that have nothing to do with the exercise should not be found within the vicinity of the screening venue,” it added.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna, Umar Muri, emphasized that the recruitment exercise was absolutely free and would be conducted in line with the professional guidelines of the Force.

It said that the Commissioner advised the applicants to be wary of online impostors, scammers and other criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the recruitment process to dupe them.

Similarly, Bayelsa Police Command, according to SP Asimin Butswat, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in a statement on Friday in Yenagoa said that the screening would hold at the premises of the Police Officers’ Mess, Hospital Road, Yenagoa, from 7.30a.m to 6.00p.m daily.

According to him, the exercise will be conducted in strict compliance with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

“All applicants who had completed their online recruitment registration and have a printout of the confirmation page among other mandatory basic requirements are eligible for the screening.

“The applicants are to appear in their clean white T-shirts and shorts.

“Other mandatory basic requirements include: National Identity Number (NIN); original and duplicate copies of credentials – O’ Level Result(s), Certificate of Origin and Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age – neatly arranged in two white flat files, with recent passport photographs attached.

“Other requirements are printout of application submission confirmation page, duly completed Guarantor’s form. “Any candidate, who fails to present (i –iv) above, will not be considered for the screening,” Butswat said.

He said that the screening of applicants from Yenagoa Local Government Area was scheduled for Aug. 24 and Aug. 25, while applicants from Ogbia LGA will be screened on Aug. 26.

Applicants from Nembe LGA would be screened on Aug. 27, followed by those from Sagbama LGA, from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29.

Similarly, the applicants from Southern Ijaw LGA would be screened between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 2020.

In the same vein, applicants from Ekeremor LGA would have their screening from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, to be followed by their counterparts from Kolokuma/Opukuma LGA on Sept. 4.

Butswat said that applicants from the Brass LGA of the state would, however, hold their screening on Sept.6.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mike Okoli, assured people of Bayelsa that the recruitment would be absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation.

Okoli advised the applicants to be wary of online impostors, scammers and other criminal elements, who might want to take advantage of the recruitment process to dupe innocent applicants. (NAN)