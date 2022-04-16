Recruitment: Police Command invites applicants for CBT

By Deborah Akpede

The Police Command in Lagos State has asked applicants that had been screened for recruitment into the force to come for its Computer Base Test (CBT) on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 8. 00 a.m.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated this in a statement on Friday.

“The Command invites the public, particularly indigenes of Lagos State , who had been screened for the 2021 Nigeria Police Force recruitment exercise that preparation into the next phase of the exercise has commenced.

“Successful applicants who had been notified about their status are advised to proceed to West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) Testing and Training Centre, Ogba, Lagos State, with their CBT examination slips for the exercise.”

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi, had extended his best wishes to all the prospective candidates and urged them to conduct themselves appropriately before, during and after the exercise.

Hundeyin said that prospective candidates should call: 08100004507 for further enquiries on the exercise. (NAN)

