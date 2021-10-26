Recruitment: Police Command in Zamfara warns against extortion

The Police Command in Zamfara has cautioned against extortion of applicants during the ongoing recruitment of 10,000 police constables into the Nigerian Police Force.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu.

Shehu said the command had reiterated many times that the recruitment was absolutely free of charge, without any pecuniary obligation.

“Therefore, the state Commissioner of Police (CP) Ayuba Elkanah warns all and sundry to desist from any form of extortion, as anybody found wanting will be sanctioned accordingly.

“The CP wishes applicants successful exams and assures them of adequate security coverage before, during and after the exercise.

“The command enjoins the applicants to check their names in the comprehensive list pasted at the police command headquarters in Gusau, area commands, and divisional police headquarters respectively,’’ he said.

Shehu said that successful candidates were to print out their examination slips.

He added that the slips must be presented during the computer based examination scheduled for Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 at Zamfara State College of Art and Science, Gusau. (NAN)

