Recruitment: Police Command in Zamfara warns against extortion

The Command in Zamfara cautioned against extortion of applicants during the ongoing recruitment of 10,000 constables  into the Nigerian Force.

This is contained in a issued in Gusau on Tuesday by the Officer, Muhammad Shehu.

Shehu said the command had reiterated many times that the recruitment was absolutely free of charge, any pecuniary obligation.

“Therefore, the state Commissioner of Police (CP) Ayuba Elkanah warns all and sundry to desist from any form of extortion, as anybody wanting will be sanctioned accordingly.

“The CP wishes applicants exams and assures them of adequate security coverage before, during and after the exercise.

“The command enjoins the applicants to check their names in the comprehensive list pasted at the command headquarters in Gusau, area commands, and divisional headquarters respectively,’’ he said.

Shehu said that candidates were to print out their examination slips.

He added that the slips must be presented during the computer based examination scheduled for Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 at Zamfara State College of Art and Science, Gusau. (NAN)

