Recruitment: NDLEA releases list of 2nd batch of successful candidates

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has released the list of successful candidates for the second batch of its Narcotic Assistant (NASS) recruitment.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the agency had also updated the final list for Narcotic Officer cadre recruitment.

Babafemi said that candidates on the updated list of Narcotic Officer cadre, were expected to report for training at the NDLEA Academy, Kotton Rikos, Jos, Plateau on July 17.

He said those on the 2nd batch list of successful candidates for the Narcotic Assistant cadre will report at the Academy on Sept. 25.

Babafemi added that both lists have been published on the agency’s website: www.ndlea.gov.ng.

He said all successful candidates (Narcotic Officers and Assistants) were expected to report at NDLEA Academy, Kotton Rikos, Jos with the following:

“Original and photocopy of credentials and NDLEA online application reference slip. Four copies of colour passport photograph without cap/hat.

“Writing materials to include biro, pencil, ruler, notebooks and file jacket. Three pairs of white (unmarked) round neck vests and navy blue shorts (without stripes).

“Others are two pairs of white and black socks. Two pairs of pure black canvas trainers (rubber type not acceptable). Two white bed sheets and pillow cases.

“Two black trousers and white long sleeve shirts. One blanket (grey or army green colour). Two pairs of national dress or suit and casual wears with shoes.

“Bucket, cutlasses and brooms to be purchased on arrival. Some pocket money and toiletries. Two black cloth facemasks, ” he said.

The spokesperson urged all successful candidates to observe COVID-19 protocols at all times.

He added that successful candidates who failed to report by 6.00 p.m. on Sept. 28 would be disqualified.

Babafemi said the third batch list of successful candidates for Narcotic Assistant cadre would be released in due course. (NAN)

