The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has released shortlisted names for the final screening of qualified candidates for narcotic officers and narcotic assistants cadres.



Its Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, announced this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the screening exercise, which was suspended in January due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now proceed in batches in designated centres.



Babafemi said the screening for NDLEA headquarters Abuja candidates within the recruitment categories and others, whose names were on the final list should visit its official website, www.ndlea.gov.ng.



According to him, the names of the candidates are listed on the agency’s website and advised candidates to report at NDLEA headquarters, No. 6, Port Harcourt Crescent, Off Gimbiya Street, Area 11, Garki, Abuja, as follows:



“Lawyers May 17, Specialised Courses and Languages May 19, Special Skill Candidates – May 20, and Doctors – May 21, 2021.



“NDLEA Academy Jos, Plateau, candidates on the general list should report at the Agency’s Academy, Katon Rikkos, Jos, Plateau, for screening in the order of batches specified below:



“Batch A: Nos 1- 242 (May 17); Batch B: Nos 243- 484 (May 18 ); Batch C: Nos 485-726 (May 19),



“Batch D: Nos 727-968 (May 20); Batch E: Nos 969-1209 (May 21);

Batch F: Nos 1210-1450 (May 22).



“Narcotic assistant cadre candidates on the narcotic assistant cadre should report at the Agency’s Academy, Katon Rikkos, Jos, for screening in strict compliance to the order specified below between May 24 and June 8.



“Batch A: Nos 1- 300 (May 24); Batch B: Nos 301-600 (May 25);

Batch C: Nos 601-900 (May 26); Batch D: Nos 901-1,200 (May 27);



Batch E: Nos 1,201-1,500 (May 28); Batch F: Nos 1,501-1,800 (May, 29).



“Batch G: Nos 1,801- 2,100 (May 31); Batch H: Nos 2,101-2,400 (June 1); Batch I: Nos 2,401-2,700 (June 2); Batch J: Nos 2,701-3,000 (June 3);



Batch K: 3,001- 3,300 (June 4).

“Batch L: Nos 3,301-3,600 (June 6); Batch M: Nos 3,601- 3,900 (June 7);



Batch N: Nos 3,901-4,165 (June 8),’” he said.



Babafemi said candidates attending the screening exercise must strictly observe the COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical protocols and should arrive the designated venues on the specified dates.



He added that candidates must present their guarantors form, and original and duplicate copies of their academic credentials, including birth certificates.



“Proof of State of Origin, certificate of medical fitness from a Government Hospital, a pair of shorts and round neck white T-Shirts, Canvas and stockings.



“Any candidate who fails to abide by any of the conditions indicated above will be disqualified instantly, ” he said. (NAN)

