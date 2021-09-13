Recruitment: NDLEA fixes new date for training

The National Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has directed all successful batch Narcotic Assistant (NASS) candidates report training between Friday, Dec. 3 and Monday, Dec. 6.


This is contained in a by the agency’s Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi and issued newsmen on in Abuja.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the agency had initially fixed Sept. 25 the training.


According Babafemi,  successful candidates (Narcotic Assistants) are report at the NDLEA Academy, Kotton Rikus, in Jos, with documents.


He added the documents included original and photocopy of credentials with NDLEA online application reference slip.


“Four copies of 5×7 colour photograph without cap/hat, writing materials, include biro, pencils, ruler, notebooks and file jacket, among others.


Babafemi said all successful candidates must observe the Coronavirus protocols, adding any candidate failed  report the venue by 6pm of  the stipulated dates would be disqualified. (NAN).

