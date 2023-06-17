Recruitment Exercise: Army Chief visits battle fitness centre, commissions development projects

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has on Wednesday visited the Nigerian Army Battle Fitness Centre (NABFC)to witness the ongoing Recruitment Exercise for 85 Regular Recruits Intake holding in Falgore Forest, Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano state.

Addressing members of the Recruitment Board, the COAS expressed confidence in their ability to select the most suitable candidates for the soldiering profession and charged them not to compromise on the stipulated standards of the NA, as the exercise is not an employment opportunity.

He further urged the team to remain focused and committed, while upholding the core values of the NA in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The COAS used the opportunity to commission a number of projects at the NABFC, recently executed by 41 Engineers Brigade, Kaduna.

Some of the projects include newly constructed NABFC Gate, equipped with advance security system, a Quarter Guard, Regimental Sergeant Major’s Office, Guards Room and Administrative Block. Others are a 3 Km paved concrete walk way, 6 km perimeter block fence and 4 km solar powered street lights.

Gen Yahaya expressed his satisfaction with the quality of the completed projects and commended the efforts of the Army Headquarters Department of Administration for the successful execution of the projects. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to investing in training, infrastructure and providing conducive environment for capacity building amongst NA personnel, in line with the cardinals of his command philosophy.

The visit was well attended by Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters, General Officer Commanding 1 Division NA, among other senior officers.

