Recruitment: Enugu govt. urges youths to join Navy

The Enugu State Government has urged youths to apply to enlist into the Nigerian Navy in its ongoing recruitment drive.

Information and communications commissioner Eze Aka made the call on Saturday in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state has embarked on sensitisation of its youths to draw their attention to the need to enlist into security outfits.

According to the commissioner, applicants for direct short service require a minimum of Second Class Upper Division for holders of First degree, and Upper Credit for HND holders, with computer literacy as an added advantage.

“Applicants should be between 22 and 28 years of age by 25 March 2024. Except medical officers who should not be more than 30 years.

“Details for the application can be obtained through the link, https://www.joinnigeriannavy.com/,” he added.

He said that the application process, which started on Dec. 27, 2023, would end in February.

The commissioner urged local government chairmen, traditional rulers, youth and community leaders, to disseminate the information to members of the public. (NAN)

By Alex Enebeli

