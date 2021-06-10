Recovered Assets: FG opens bid for Auctioneers

June 10, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Inter-Ministerial  Committee on the disposal Federal Government’  forfeited assets, has opened the bid to select auctioneers to dispose the recovered assets.The Chairman the Committee, and Solicitor General the Federation, Dayo Apata SAN, who declared the bidding open Abuja said the idea is part the government’ efforts to raise funds to meet its obligations. “The assets were either recovered or forfeited by suspects facing corruption .


“The recovered assets include vehicles, boats, ships, plants and machinery as well as electronics and furniture.The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Attorney General the Federation and  Minister Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, had on Novemebre 9, 2020 inaugurated the interministerial  committee on the disposal of the Federal Government’  forfeited assets.He said the composition of the committee approved by President Muhammadu on October 27, 2020.The 22-member committee  according to the AGF given six months to dispose of all forfeited assets to the federal government. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,