Reconstitute Varsities’ Governing Councils, ARNU Tells FG

Photo above: Dr Kayode Akindele Ogunleye, LAUTECH Registrar, reading the communique.

The Association of Registrars of Nigerian Universities (ARNU) has called on the Federal Government and other concerned stakeholders to immediately reconstitute the Governing Councils of universities in the country that were earlier dissolved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

ARNU, also calls for a reconsideration of the practice of dissolving Councils before the expiration of their statutory tenures.

This was contained in an 11-point communique issued and signed by ARNU Chairman, Mr. Ife Oluwole and the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Yakubu Ayuba, at the end of the Second Registrars’ Workshop and the 75th Business Meeting, held between April 24 to 26, 2024 at the headquarters of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Abuja.

The conference deliberated on the theme: “Sustainable Legal Framework as Panacea for Industrial Harmony in the Nigerian University System: Challenges and Remedies.”

The communique said “Some universities in Nigeria, especially Federal Universities, have not been able to function optimally for the last one year following the dissolution of their Governing Councils. ARNU, as a result of this, calls on the Federal Government and other concerned Government/Proprietor to immediately reconstitute the Councils.”

In its resolutions, it also called on Universities/Government to organise regular retreats for Principal Officers, Council members and staff upon their appointments to various positions.

The association further stressed that the non-interference with the law establishing the universities will go a long way in ensuring harmony in the university system.

“ARNU calls on the Registrars and staff generally to manage their health and not allow the rigours of office to affect their well-being adversely.

“While expressing worries on the recent breach of security in some universities in the country, ARNU appreciates the efforts of the Federal Government in tackling the problem of insecurity in Nigeria,”it said.

The communique also stated that the Registrars should engage in continuous capacity-building as custodians of the rules and regulations of the university in order to keep abreast of the latest developments in the university system, while sharpening their negotiation skills.

They called for an equitable reward system in terms of a total compensation package (health, welfare, retirement, end of tenure packages, etc) that will take care of the Registrars as well as other university stakeholders.

“ARNU appreciates the efforts of the Federal Government in tackling the problem of insecurity in Nigeria, therefore calls on the Federal Government to ensure security of lives and properties on our campus across the country,” the communique added.

The second ARNU workshop and 75th Business Meeting was hosted by NOUN In collaboration with ARNU and had in attendance about 93 university registrars from across the country.