Reconsider strike action, NOA appeals to labour

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to consider suspending the proposed nationwide strike which commenced today.

It also appealed to the Labour Unions to allow the process of investigation embarked upon by security agencies to be concluded following the reported assault on NLC president, Joe Ajearo, in Imo State.

The Director General of the Agency, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said suspending the industrial action is in the best interest of the economic growth and development of the nation at the moment. “We are at a point in our National Trajectory that requires a lot of caution and empathy for our people. We appeal for the utmost sense of patriotism which labour Unions stand for” he said

The Director-General of the Agency, said that there are alternatives to strike actions, encouraging labour unions to explore other avenues for resolving their grievances with the federal government.

He strongly condemned the assault on the Labout leader, asserting that no Nigerian should endure such treatment at the hands of fellow citizens. He noted that the Inspector General of Police has intervened by establishing a team to investigate the incident and apprehend the perpetrators.

In his words: “The Nigerian economy faces significant setbacks during strike actions. This is not an opportune moment, especially when the federal government is actively implementing policies aimed at revitalizing our economy for national development. Declaring an indefinite strike at this critical juncture would impede progress. Incessant strikes affect a country’s growth, posing severe repercussions. Such actions would detrimentally impact our economy and further impoverish Nigerians”

The NOA DG said part of the Renewed Hope agenda is a commitment to greater productivity by the Nigerian worker. For him, incessant strike action negates that expectation.

