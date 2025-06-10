Reconciliation between Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, a great relief – APC chieftain

A former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in South Africa, Mr Bola Babarinde, has described the reconciliation between President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu,

By Adeyemi Adeleye

A former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in South Africa, Mr Bola Babarinde, has described the reconciliation between President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as a great relief.

Babarinde made the remark in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Tinubu had declared that he has forgiven Sanwo-Olu, saying the rift between them is now resolved.

According to report, Tinubu made the comment during a closed-door meeting with members of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos on Saturday.

Babarinde, who is the General Secretary of Renewed Hope Global, described the reconciliation as a beacon of hope for the party.

He noted that the news of the rift caused concern, while the speculations, criticisms and calls for punishment of an “innocent friend was deeply troubling.”

“Thankfully, the recent reconciliation between President Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu offers great relief.

“It is a positive sign not just for Lagos, but for Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

“Peace in Lagos means stability for the entire nation. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Asiwaju of Yorubaland, has once again demonstrated wisdom, forgiveness and political maturity.

“He will not regret reuniting with a loyal son like Governor Sanwo-Olu, who worked tirelessly to support him during the 2023 elections, even amidst unexpected setbacks in Lagos,” he said.

Babarinde noted that he was proud of Sanwo-Olu’s leadership and accomplishments, as a friend and former school mate.

According to him, Sanwo-Olu is a humble, principled, and progressive-minded individual and I can confidently vouch for his character.

“If there were missteps, they were certainly not deliberate or intended to hurt Asiwaju Tinubu, and some accusations may have been fabricated by political enemies.

“I have been supporting Sanwo-Olu from outside the country until a few years ago when the governor invited me to return and contribute to his administration.

“While I wasn’t part of his government formally, I supported him from outside and I remain proud of his leadership.

“We pray that peace and cooperation will continue between the executive and legislative arms in Lagos.

“May the state retain its place as Nigeria’s number one economy and a source of pride for Africa,” the APC chieftain said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)