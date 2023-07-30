Recognizing a True Philanthropist and Son of the Soil

Saturday July 29, will remain green and indelible in the minds of Anebiras, particularly families, friends and associates as a great icon of service, Abubakar Imam was turbaned as the Onizeiza of Ebiraland.

Mayor, as he is popularly known for leadership quality and love for all, is a man that has invested greatly in service to humanity and his community at large.

From a humble background as the son of the great Imam family in Okene, he started building his career as a peace advocate and mentor of all. A wealthy business mogul, he is known to give and give to the needy, friends, family at all times.

His title as the Onizeiza of Ebiraland, translates (in Hausa) to Dan Amana of Ebira, is well-deserved and true to type. He was turbaned with two other illustrious sons of the land, Alh. Kabir Ajana, a former member of the House of Representatives, as the Madaki, while Prince Abdulmalik Atta was crowned as the Waziri.

The colourful coronation of Mayor Abu Imam and the others was graced by eminent sons and daughters of the land coming from far and wide. They include the Ciroma of Ebira, Prince Alh. Muhammad Sani Omolori, former Clerk of the National Assembly, Alh. Abubakar Sanusi Gamji, business mogul and politician of note and representative of the Governor of Kogi State among others.

Other dignitaries who graced the event from far include Mohammed Bougei Attah, a friend and associate of Imam who also doubles the the Chief Executive Officer of Trans Atlantic Centre in Okene. In recognition of Dan Amana’s support over the years, he presented some unique souvenirs to the great man of the day from the Management and staff of the Centre.

