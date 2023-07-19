Recent price hike of petrol new reality under deregulation – NOA

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) says recent price hike per-litre of petrol was not another increase in the price of petrol but the new reality in the petroleum industry eco-system under deregulation.

The Director General, NOA, Dr Garba Abari made the assertion. on Wednesday in Abuja at an engagement with the Agency’s National Directors from the 36 states, FCT and NOA Headquarters with the theme,”Re-evaluating National Orientation Agency’s Advocacy and Sensitization Strategies on Fuel Subsidy Removal.”

Dr Abari who noted that public have a wrong impression about the recent increase in fuel pump price stressed that there was need to the public to be re-oriented on this perspective.

He therefore urged the Agency’s Directors, and all relevant stakeholders to redouble their efforts on sensitization on the subsidy removal.

He said,”Directors of the National Orientation Agency, while appreciating you, I want to call upon you to redouble your efforts on sensitization on the subsidy removal. We need to sustain the sensitization on subsidy removal as well as the advocacy to get public buy-in.

“The recent price hike in the price per litre of petrol is being seen by the public as another increase in the price of petrol by the public, this is a wrong impression and the public needs to be re-oriented on this perspective. What is actually happening is the new reality in the petroleum industry eco-system under deregulation. Prices will go up and prices will come down depending on market forces. This is the reality under deregulation and the people need to be aware. You as State Directors need to actively seek opportunities to explain this on radio and television.

“I urge the media to support NOA by providing such speaking opportunities as public service in the interest of our country.

The NOA DG said the engagement with Directors of the National Orientation Agency was aimed at enabling feedback on the sensitization and advocacy carried out so far by the NOA across the country on the issue of subsidy removal.

According to him, this to enable them re-evaluate their strategies and re-position themselves for the great task ahead as there would no doubt be hardship and the people need to be made aware of why things are happening the way they are happening.

“At the end of this engagement we will develop a special report reflecting the situation across the country in the after math of the fuel subsidy removal for the benefit of decision makers at the highest levels of government.

“Finally, I call on various stakeholders across the value chain to actively support the National Orientation Agency as we continue with great determination to work towards meeting public and government expectation on our mandate of sensitization re-orientating and securing public buy-in on government policies, programmes and activities.

“Let me end this address by again reiterating my appreciation to the Media, Directors of the National Orientation Agency from across the 36 states, the FCT, the Corporate Headquarters and our Community Orientation and Mobilization Officers across the 774 Local Governments.

“I wish to call upon my fellow country men and women out there to please support our government as we collectively work towards building the nation of our dreams for the benefit of generations un-born. Today’s sacrifice will pay-off tomorrow,” he said.

