Recent deaths in movie industry robbed the nation of legendary filmmakers,  says Ali Nuhu

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), Mr Ali Nuhu , has said that recent deaths in the movie industry has robbed the nation of legendary filmmakers.

This is contained in a statement signed by Brian Etuk, Director of Public Affairs of the NFC in Abuja.

Nuhu, described the death of Saratu Gidado(aka Daso) and John Odonwodo, known as Junior Pope,

as heart wrenching for colleagues and the film industry stakeholders.

”Their deaths, which occurred within the week has left Nigeria’s movie industry in a state of mourning.

”Stakeholders have been pained by the frequent recent losses robbing the country of legendary filmmakers, who have impacted and contributed greatly to the growth of Nigeria’s film industry.

“Their footprints within the development of the Nigerian film industry will not be forgotten,” he said.

Speaking about the late Gidado, the NFC boss said she caught the fancy and interest of Nigerians, particularly as a lead character in several of Kannywood films, such as ‘Linzami Da Wuta’ and ‘Gidauniya’.

” She was a Zuma Film Festival(ZUFF) 2023 Life Time Achievers Awardee but sadly succumbed to death in the early hours of Tuesday, April 9 .

“Odonwodo’s role in showcasing the professional competencies and screen delivery by actors is remarkable, as can be found in ‘Honey Money’, ‘Blood Affair’ and ‘Wrong Initiation’ movies that the late actor acted.

“While Mr Ibu delivered that evoked laughter and comic reliefs, leaving behind a gap to be filled, the refined gentlemen shall be greatly missed,” he added.

Nuhu pledged that the NFC would continue to support the film industry policy initiatives that promoted friendly and safety working conditions, including medical, health and life insurance schemes for stakeholders.

Nuhu also sympathised with the immediate families, friends and associates of the deceased, as well as the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and prayed that Almighty God grant them rest.(NAN) (

By Priscilla Osaje