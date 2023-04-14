Rear Adm. Shettima assumes duty as FOC Central Naval Command, Yenagoa

By Shedrack Frank

Rear Adm. Ibrahim Shettima on Friday assumed duty as the new Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Central Naval Command (CNC), Yenagoa, with a pledge to build on his predecessor’s achievements in fighting maritime crimes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shettima took over from Rear Adm. Idi Abbas, who was moved to Naval Headquarters, Abuja, as Director of Operations.

Shettima urged officers and ratings of the command to ensure that there was no threat in their areas of responsibility.

The new FOC said that the expectations from the CNC were hardwork, successes, as well as maintaining or surpassing what had been achieved so far.

“With the team of officers that I am seeing here, by the grace of God, we will do more than what have been achieved for the interest of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

He urged those involved in illegal maritime activities to desist from them, turn a new leaf and go into legitimate business.

In his valedictory remarks, the outgoing FOC who served the for 14 months, commended the officers and ratings for the achievements recorded during his tenure in the command.

‘’Looking back at what has been collectively achieved, everyone should continue to work together in the future to enhance the effort of the command.

“Let me also place on record my deepest gratitude to the government and good people of Bayelsa State for their continued cooperation with the command.

‘’Also, our appreciation goes to the various military and paramilitary agencies within the CNC’s AOR.

“The inter-agency cooperation and synergy have ensured that the command’s AOR remained relatively peaceful. May I also appreciate members of the media for your support and collaboration,‘’ he said.

He thanked the officers, ratings and civilian staff of the CNC for their relentless efforts in keeping the command working, while emphasising the need for them to remain loyal.

‘’Be focused and determined in the discharge of your duties and other assigned tasks in line with the CNS’ Strategic Directives.

“I charge you all to remain disciplined, dedicated and to adhere to all extant rules and regulations guiding our conduct as officers and ratings of the NN.

“Finally and most importantly, my gratitude goes to the Almighty God, for the gift of life, grace, blessings, guidance and protection throughout my tour of duty,” he added. (NAN)