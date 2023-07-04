Rear Adm. Iyalla assumes office as 18th FOC Logistics Command, Oghara

By Edeki Igafe

Rear Adm. Baratuaipri Iyalla has assumed office as the new Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Nigerian Navy Logistics Command, Oghara, Delta, with a pledge to prioritise staff welfare and procurement of Navy equipment for optimal performance.

Rear Adm. Iyalla took over the leadership of the command from Rear Adm. Olumuyiwa Olotu in a colourful ceremony on Monday evening at Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony witnessed parade and lowering of the outgone FOC’s distinguished flag to signify the end of Olotu’s 17 months tenure as head of the Command.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the official handing over ceremony, Iyalla said that he would adopt two approaches of giving priority to welfare of his men and the equipment.

“Without the men, machines will not function irrespective of how perfect their conditions are. So, the welfare of the men will be taken very seriously,” he said.

The FOC, who was a former Chief Staff Officer (CSO) of the Logistics Command, said that the command would ensure that the Navy platforms were in perfect conditions for the men to perform optimally.

According to him, the entire operations of the Nigerian Navy depend on the Logistics Command, adding that it was the duty of the command to ensure the machines remained functional and in good conditions.

Iyalla, while assuring that the command would work assiduously to ensure the Nigerian Navy gets values for its responsibilities, said curbing crude oil theft was one of the responsibilities the Navy was saddled with.

He, however, noted that there should be functional platforms and men to achieve the responsibility.

“We are going to hit the ground running. Our approach will be two-fold; one has to do with the men and the other, the machines.

“We will ensure that the welfare of the men are given priority. Without the men, no matter how perfect condition the machines are, they will not function.

“The entire functioning of the Nigeria Navy depends on the Logistics Command.

“It has a peculiar role in ensuring that the Navy moves, the men live and they can fight because we are a fighting force.

“We will ensure that the machines which include ships, aircraft, boats and weapons and others that have been required for us to execute our missions are in top-notch conditions,” he said.

Iyalla thanked the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, for appointing him as the FOC, saying that it was a great responsibility.

Earlier, Rear Adm. Olotu, thanked the CNS for appointing Iyalla as his successor.

Olotu. who is now the Commandant, National Defence College, advised the new FOC to hit the ground running, noting that the command has a huge responsibility “to the Nigerian Navy in securing our very existence in the country.

“The FOC should hit the ground running by continuing with the programmes tailored toward ensuring that the Nigerian Navy has the platforms it needed for its constitutional responsibilities which are enormous.

“The FOC, Commanders and other staff should continue to work assiduously towards ensuring that the Nigerian Navy Fleet is available at all times to conduct operations at sea,” he said.

While urging the staff to cooperate with the new FOC, Olotu advised his successor to take the welfare of his staff very seriously, noting that without them, the machines would be useless.

Olotu thanked the Ovie of Oghara Kingdom and his subjects for their hospitality, and appealed that such gesture should be extended to his successor.

In attendance were Rear Adm. Eugenio Ferreira, the Commander, Operation DELTA SAFE, representatives of the Ovie of Oghara kingdom, Navy personnel, ratings among others. (NAN)

