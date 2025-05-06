Reappointment of Prof. Mustapha as DG, NBRDA authorised by President Tinubu-NBRDA

The National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA) says the reappointment of it’s Director General (DG) Prof Abdullahi Mustapha for a second tenure

By Sylvester Thompson

The National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA) says the reappointment of it’s Director General (DG) Prof Abdullahi Mustapha for a second tenure was duly authorised by President Bola Tinubu.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, by Mrs Toyin Omozuwa, Press Secretary to the NBRDA boss.

Omozuwa said that the attention of the NBRDA

was drawn to a news article published in one of the national dailies online edition raising concerns and casting doubt on the legitimacy of the renewal of appointment of the director general.

“We find it necessary to correct the misleading narrative and reaffirm the objective and verifiable facts and legality of Prof. Mustapha’s renewed appointment.

“Contrary to insinuations in the report, the renewal of the appointment of Prof. Mustapha was duly authorised by President Bola Tinubu, in accordance with the provisions of Sections 10(1) and (3) of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (Establishment) Act, 2022.

“This presidential approval was conveyed through a formal letter signed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, dated Nov. 6, 2024 with reference number SGF.51/S.4/T./84,” she said.

According to Omozuwa, it is critical to emphasise that the SGF acted as an authorised channel in communicating the decision of the President.

She noted that spurious assertions by third parties or interest groups, such as the Independent Public Service Accountability Watch (IPSAW), and the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions(ASURI), do not override the legal powers vested in the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the law.

She added that the claim that the renewal of appointment violated extant regulations was inaccurate and unfounded.

She disclosed that Prof. Theophilus Ndubuaku, Secretary General of ASURI applauded the reappointment in a congratulatory letter with reference number ASN/NBRDA/CM/1124/o1, on Nov. 18, 2024.

”Your reappointment is a bold testament to your superlative performance during your first tenure, which brought stability to NBRDA and showcased your exemplary administrative acumen and visionary leadership.”

”By emerging as a top choice after a rigorous and competitive search process during your initial appointment, you set a precedent of excellence, which you have consistently upheld.

“We particularly commend your mentoring role to the growing cadre of young and budding researchers at NBRDA, fostering a culture of innovation, dedication and professional growth,” she quoted Ndubuaku as saying in his congratulatory letter.

Omozuwa said she therefore wondered why, after the congratulatory letter, the ASURI scribe would contradict himself by now questioning the legitimacy of that same reappointment.

According to her, if, as he affirmed, the first tenure was marked by excellence and institutional stability, it is difficult to reconcile such high commendation with a sudden appeal for a change in leadership, especially when such a shift risk disrupting the very stability he once applauded.

“One must ask is this about national interest or something else entirely.”

She emphasised that the director general’s reappointment for a final five-year term, effective Oct. 31, 2024, was grounded in legal conformity, merit, and continued institutional progress.

She noted that under Mustapha’s leadership, NBRDA had made notable strides in enhancing indigenous pharmaceutical production and advancing research capacity.

“We urge the media to exercise due diligence in verifying facts and avoid disseminating speculative or misleading information that could undermine public trust in government processes,” she added.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)