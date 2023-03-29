Real reason why Ihedioha quit PDP, Imo governorship primaries – Group

…Says party’s National Secretary can’t supervise primaries in which he is a contestant

By Chimezie Godfrey

A pressure group in the Peoples Democratic Party, the PDP Action 2023, has identified the unfair and unjust treatment meted out to a former Imo State Governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha by the leadership of the party as the real reason he abruptly quit the party’s primaries for Imo State.

The PDP Action 2023, in a press statement signed by its Chairman, Hon (Dr.) Rufus Omeire, blamed the court barred National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as the main culprit in the attempt to deny Imo State of a potentially good Governor.

The group, which noted with sadness that Ayu turned a blind ear to all protestations for a fair process, added that Ihedioha apparently decided not to dignify the skewed process with his participation.

It stressed that the shocking announcement by Ihedioha that he has opted out of the race, has left Imo PDP and indeed the people of Imo State despondent and helpless.



The group however contended that the only fair thing for PDP to do, at this stage, is to open the process for another credible candidate to join the race in Imo State, cautioning that if this is not done, Ayu would have succeeded in killing Imo PDP the way he has put PDP National on life support.

The PDP Action 2023 stated that it is shocking that as the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who was himself “screened” as an aspirant, later on signed the clearance certificate of the “successful” aspirants including himself.

The group maintained that Senator Anyanwu has a moral and legal duty to resign his office as National Secretary to avoid a severe conflict of interest, saying that such is the only way to assure of a level playing field for all contestants.

The PDP Action 2023, in its statement, said, “In the first place, Rt. Hon. Ihedioha, who had been a dedicated member of PDP since 1999, was unfairly and unjustly treated by the leadership of the party.

“The National Secretary of the Party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu had indicated interest in vying for the governorship primaries as he is entitled to, as an indigene of Imo State.

However, as a sitting National Secretary, it is only proper that he should not supervise the primaries for which he is a contestant.

“It is shocking that as the National Secretary, Senator Anyanwu was himself “screened” as an aspirant and later on signed the clearance certificate of the “successful” aspirants including himself. “Ihedioha, we understand, complained to political leaders about this grave violation of this elementary principle of natural justice that a man should not be a judge in his own cause, to no avail. “Indeed, allowing Sen. Anyanwu to supervise his election primaries cannot stand legal or moral scrutiny by any fair-minded person.

“The provisions of Section 47 {5} of the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (as amended), says that: In the case of resignation for the purpose of vying for an elective office, which shall be effective within the period stipulated in the guidelines issued for such elective office by National Executive Committee of the Party, or the State Executive Committee in respect of Local Government elections.”

Continuing, the group said, “This is a mandatory provision. The party is required to stipulate in its guidelines, the period of resignation of any National Officer seeking elective office.

“The party under the watch of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu refused to do so in order to confer undue advantage to any National Officer of the party, to sit tight in office and preside over primaries for which they maybe candidates.

“Indeed, any Guideline issued by the party that omits this clause is patently unlawful and unconstitutional.

“Senator Anyanwu has a moral and legal duty to resign his office as National Secretary to avoid a severe conflict of interest. This is the only way to assure a level playing field for all contestants.

“The duties of the National Secretary are provided in S.36 of the PDP Constitution. A careful perusal shows that he has not just a supervisory role over the affairs of the party but is, infact, in charge of implementation of most of its activities.

“He is therefore a critical player in the preparations towards the selection of delegates and other processes for the Imo State Gubernatorial primaries which he is contesting.

“Indeed, he has chosen the panel that will conduct the Imo PDP Primaries 3-man delegates election. He would also likely appoint the panel that will conduct the primaries proper.

“It therefore behoves on the party in the interest of justice, equity and fairness, which are the hallmarks of the PDP in its Constitution, to request the National Secretary to step aside by resigning his office at this time.

“We know that Ihedioha is not desperate to serve, but Imo people deserve all her best hands to be involved in the process.

“The National Chairman turned a blind ear to all protestations for a fair process and Ihedioha apparently decided not to dignify the skewed process with his participation.

“The shocking announcement by Ihedioha has left Imo PDP and indeed the people of Imo State despondent and helpless.

“The only fair thing for PDP to do at this stage is to open the process for another credible candidate to join the race in Imo State, if this is not done, Ayu would have succeeded in killing Imo PDP the way he has put PDP National on life support”, the group maintained.