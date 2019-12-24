Real reason we ordered release of Dasuki, Sowore – FG

Nigerian Government has disclosed the real reason behind its order to the Department of State Security Service (DSS), to release Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.), who has been detained for over four years, and Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow.

According to a statement signed personally by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, a copy of which was obtained by Newsdiaryonline, said the release was in compliance with the bail granted to the two by the Federal High Court.

Read the full statement below:

RELEASE OF COL. SAMBO DASUKI (RTD.) AND OMOYELE SOWORE

The Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation has reviewed the pending criminal charges against the duo of Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.) and Omoyele Sowore.

Whilst the Federal High Court has exercised its discretion in granting bail to the Defendants in respect of the charges against them, I am also not unmindful of the right of the Complainant/Prosecution to appeal or further challenge the grant of bail by the court having regards to extant legal provisions, particularly Section 169 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

However, my Office has chosen to comply with the court orders while considering the pursuit of its rights of appeal and/or review of the order relating to the bail as granted or varied by the courts.

In line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and in compliance with the bail granted to Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) (as recently varied by the Court of Appeal) and the bail granted to Omoyele Sowore, I have directed the State Security Services to comply with the order granting bail to the Defendants and effect their release.

The two Defendants are enjoined to observe the terms of their bail and refrain from engaging in any act that is inimical to public peace and national security as well as their ongoing trial which will run its course in accordance with the laws of the land.

I wish to reiterate again the utmost regard of my Office for the entire judicial structure of Nigeria. This administration remains unrelenting in deepening the rule of law and the administration of justice in general.

SIGNED

ABUBAKAR MALAMI, SAN