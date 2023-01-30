Real Madrid to face bitter rivals FC Barcelona in Cup semi-finals

by Muhyideen Jimoh

Real Madrid will face bitter rivals FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-finals after the draw was made at the Spanish FA’s headquarters on Monday.

Osasuna will clash with Athletic Bilbao in the other semi-final fixture.

The matches take place on four different dates in February, March and April with the Spanish FA having a schedule headache.

Real Madrid are playing in the FIFA Club World Cup which begins on Wednesday and ends on Feb. 11, and then two legs of the Champions League last 16.

Real Madrid and Barca meet in the first leg at Camp Nou on March 1 and will play the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu on April 4 or April 5.

Osasuna will play Athletic Bilbao on Feb. 8 and March 1.

The semi-final represents a chance for LaLiga and European champions Real Madrid to get revenge for their 3-1 loss two weeks ago in the Spanish Super Cup against FC Barcelona.

Barca are currently the league leaders after they moved on to 47 points with their 1-0 win at Girona on Saturday.

Real Madrid are second, five points behind.(Reuters/NAN)