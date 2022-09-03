Real Madrid great Marcelo makes surprise move to Olympiacos

By Olawale Alabi

Marcelo has signed for Greek Super League champions Olympiacos after bringing down the curtain on his glittering Real Madrid career.

The left back —- a five-time European champion —- was firmly behind Ferland Mendy in Real Madrid’s pecking order last term.

He started only seven games in all competitions as Los Blancos won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Although Marcelo was club captain, Karim Benzema usually skippered Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Marcelo then departed when his contract expired at the end of the 2021/2022 season, ending a 15-year stay with the Spanish giants.

Marcelo said upon leaving Real Madrid: “I won’t retire, not now. I feel I can still play. Facing Real Madrid won’t be a problem. I’m a big Madridista, but I’m also a big professional.”

He was available as a free agent and was recently linked with English Premier League side Leicester City.

However, the 34-year-old has ended up at Olympiacos, who described him as “a true football legend” when announcing the deal.

There is unlikely to be the opportunity to face Real Madrid this season, with Olympiacos having failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage, losing to Maccabi Haifa in the preliminary rounds.(dpa/NAN)

