Real Madrid beat Liverpool in European Champions League Final

Real Madrid on Saturday night defeated Liverpool to win the 2022 European Champions League Final.

The La Liga Champions scored the winning and only goal through the finishing touch of Vini Jr in the second half.

A goal by Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema had been ruled out in the first half by VAR.

It was however the heroic saves of Real Madrid’s goal keeper Thibaut Courtois, that denied Salah goals for Liverpool.

Though Madrid were not as clinical as they should have been, Vini Jr’s goal earned them the trophy.

