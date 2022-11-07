Real Madrid and Liverpool to repeat 2021/2022 final, Bayern Munich face PSG

By olawale.alabi

Defending champions Real Madrid and Liverpool will repeat their match-up in the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League final, but this time with a clash in the last 16 of the competition.

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in last season’s final match to clinch their 14th trophy in the competition.

The draw on Monday has also now determined that Bayern Munich will face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Both clubs have also already met in a UEFA Champions League final, with Bayern Munich enjoying the triumph in their 2019/2020 match-up.

Chelsea, winners in 2020/2021, will have Borussia Dortmund on their way, while Manchester City will face another German side, RB Leipzig.

Other last 16 meetings include Club Brugge versus Benfica, AC Milan versus Tottenham, Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt versus Napoli and Inter Milan versus FC Porto.

The ties will take place over two legs, with group phase winners playing at home in the second leg matches.

The first leg matches are scheduled for Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 and Feb. 21 and Feb. 22, while the second leg matches will be played on March 7 and March 8 and March 14 and March 15.

As the away-goal advantage was removed from all UEFA club competitions in the 2021/2022 season, ties level after both games will go to extra time and, if necessary, to a penalty kicks shoot-out.(dpa/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

