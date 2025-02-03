Real Good, Real Patriotic Nigerians with Steeze, By Prince Charles Dickson Ph.D.

E be like say, for Naija, hope don nearly turn to endangered species. If you hear wetin people dey talk for junction, inside bus, or even for beer parlour, you go think say everybody don troway hand. “Nigeria no fit better,” “All of dem na thief,” “Nothing dey work for this country”—na these kind talk full ground. E be like say e don almost become national anthem.

But wait first, make we look am well. Among all this wahala, kasala, and gbas gbos, some Nigerians still dey wey no gree fall for the syndrome of hopelessness. Dem no gree troway their belief, dem no gree turn their back on the green-white-green. Dem be real good, real patriotic Nigerians wey get steeze!

E no be news say Nigeria get her own wahala. From power wahala to bad roads, from insecurity to jaga-jaga government policies, from politicians wey sabi chop belle full to institutions wey be like e dey on life support. Man pikin go ask, “Na dis kind country person go still dey show love?”

E make sense o, because as e be so, hope don dey run comot from people mind. Even the small pikin for street fit tell you say “Uncle, country hard.” Na why plenty people dey waka comot—Japa dey reign, and na because dem wan find better life.

But even with all these, some people dey wey no go ever renounce Naija. Some dey stay because dem believe say we fit fix am. Dem sabi say e hard, but dem gree say we no fit abandon ship when storm dey blow. Dem dey here, dey hustle, dey fight, dey push, dey stand for better Nigeria.

Who be these people? E no be say dem holy pass, no be say dem get another country where dem dey hide go every December. No be say dem no fit Japa if dem want. But dem choose to stay. Dem choose to do right. Dem choose to dey honest even when e no favour dem.

You don see the civil servant wey refuse collect bribe, even when dem mock am say “You go die poor”? You don see the policeman wey no gree take egunje, wey dey do him work with pride? You don see the teacher wey dey train pikin dem with passion, even though salary no reach buy better rice for market? You don see the journalist wey dey report truth, even when e no safe? You don see the market woman wey no go cheat you even if she fit?

Dem full ground. We dey see dem, even if dem no make noise.

One day, I enter one government office, and as usual, queue don long like Lagos traffic. Na im one man waka come, come tell the oga for counter say, “Oga abeg, take this thing make you help me sharp-sharp.” The man look am, smile, come say, “My brother, if I do am for you, wetin go make system work for another person?” The other people for queue just dey look am like say na spirit. Person wey no take bribe? For this Naija? But na so dem dey, real good Nigerians wey dey do the right thing even when nobody dey look.

Some people go talk say “Na patriotism I wan chop?” Dem go yarn say patriotism na for people wey never wise, say “Shine your eye, country no send you!” But true patriotism no be foolishness. No be say you go dey blind to the problem wey dey ground. No be say you go dey act like say everything dey okay when e no dey okay.

Patriotism na the belief say, even though the country get wahala, you go do your own part to make am better. Na why some people dey vote with sense, even when dem know say rigging fit dey. Na why some people still dey pay tax, even when dem dey fear say politicians fit chop am. Na why some people go still dey campaign for justice, even when dem know say the system be like say e don break.

No be just say dem good or dem patriotic, dem get steeze. No be say dem just dey do things anyhow, dem dey do am with style, with confidence, with vim.

You don see Naija athletes for Olympics? Even when dem no get better support, dem go still represent well. You don see tech guys wey dey build things from scratch, even though government policy no help dem? You don see musicians wey dey sing about Naija, wey dey make the world see our culture? Na the steeze be that—doing the right thing, but doing am with vibes.

One man wey I sabi na taxi driver, but him no dey ever cheat person. Him dey tell you say, “Oga, na #500 go carry you reach junction, make I no use lie spoil my day.” Another woman wey dey fry akara for my area dey always give small pikin extra akara, she go talk say, “Make hunger no knack am.” Small things, but na these small things dey make big difference.

E easy to complain. Na the default setting for plenty Nigerians now. But as long as some people still dey do the right thing, e mean say hope never die. If one person dey honest, another person fit learn from am. If one person dey stand for truth, another person go fit join.

The truth be say, Naija never finish. E no easy, but we no fit just troway am like condemned iron. The people wey believe, the people wey dey stand, na dem go make the country better. Na dem be the real MVPs, the real patriots, the ones wey get steeze.

So, next time wey you wan join people dey talk say “Nigeria don spoil finish,” check around you. You go see that market woman, that teacher, that small pikin wey dey still carry flag for independence day, that guy wey dey refuse to do mago-mago. Those ones, na dem be real Nigerians.

And as dem dey hold the country for ground, make you self check yourself. You fit be one of them? You fit do your own part? Because na so change dey start—small small, from one person to another.

Nigeria go better? Yes, if the real good Nigerians no give up. If the real good Nigerians, with their steeze, still dey push, still dey hope, still dey believe.

Because at the end of the day, na we go fix this country. Na we.

So, like I’d tell Duuge, Danjuma, Fatimah, Austen, Abdulshakur, Rukky, Onyeka, Chris …Nigerians abound in their millions that want to be Nigerians for the right reasons. And it still has not changed…Those Nigerians are not easily understood because they will not give bribes, all their actions are in line with tradition, society’s good norms and rationality.

They are generally good and righteously tribalized, they believe in the principles of live and let live. These Nigerians are neither the bottom power women nor the moneybag men. They strive daily to remain patriotic and committed to the Nigerian dream despite the reality, they are disciplined and are hardworking, and they battle the stark reality that as patient dogs they may never have any bone left.

These sets of Nigerians suffer from the Nigerian experiment because of the larger majority’s inability to curb greed, inability for us to be fair and rational towards other people’s perspectives, opinions, positions and interests. The continuous inability to make sacrifices for the common good, an unwillingness to respect our institutions…like, the abuse of our health and educational institutions in the name of na government property and so it’s nobody’s own, but for the sake of these Nigerians—Nigeria will win!