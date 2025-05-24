‎‘Read to Lead’ campaign boosts child literacy

The Gbemisola Yussuff Foundation (GYF), an NGO focused on empowering underserved children, has launched the ‘Read to Lead’ campaign to promote reading beyond the classroom.
By Angela Atabo/Aderogba George
At the Abuja inauguration, founder Aisha Yussuff said the campaign aims to make reading a lifelong habit, vital for personal, social, and academic growth.
Yussuff explained that her passion for children and desire to provide quality education inspired the launch of the ‘Read to Lead’ campaign.
“Many children in underserved communities lack basic education. This motivated me to give back and help bridge that gap.
“It’s time we acted. If you can’t read, you can’t lead. These children are our future, and we must care for them,” she said.
Key initiatives include enhancing school libraries, donating books, hosting storytelling sessions, and organising reading competitions to boost literacy among children.
She also revealed plans to establish ICT and AI learning hubs to teach coding and digital skills to young learners.
Yussuff noted that educational outreaches would support schools, train teachers, and mentor students in underserved areas.
“We want children to return to physical books, while also adapting to the digital age through ICT and AI education.
“With the ICT hub, children can learn coding, interact globally, and improve communication through English despite Nigeria’s diverse languages,” she said.
She stressed that reading basic English is essential for communication and national unity, reinforcing the campaign’s significance.
Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr Lanre Issa-Onilu, praised the foundation for launching the initiative.
Represented by his Special Assistant on Intergovernmental Affairs, Dr Sherifat Adegbesan, he said the campaign would instil a strong reading culture from an early age.
“We want children not just to read, but to enjoy it. This will stimulate creativity and curiosity.
“Reading opens minds. A child in a village can explore the world through books, discovering cultures beyond their environment,”Adegbesan said.
Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Sonny Echono, noted that reading benefits everyone and gives students a competitive edge.
Represented by Mohammed Khalid, Assistant Director Education Support Services Director, TETFund, he said reading helps children understand diverse issues and their surroundings better.
“There’s a saying: catch a fish in the morning. Instil reading early, and children will grow up with that habit,” he said.
Mrs Rachel Nebo, Deputy Director,Public service department at the National Library of Nigeria, described ‘Read to Lead’ as more than a campaign — it’s a movement.
“It calls on Nigerians, especially in rural areas, to embrace reading,” she said, applauding the foundation’s initiative.
Nebo congratulated GYF and urged students to take full advantage of the campaign for a brighter future. (NAN)