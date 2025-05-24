‎‘Read to Lead’ campaign boosts child literacy

‎



‎The Gbemisola Yussuff Foundation (GYF), an NGO focused on empowering underserved children, has launched the ‘Read to Lead’ campaign to promote reading beyond the classroom.



‎By Angela Atabo/Aderogba George



‎At the Abuja inauguration, founder Aisha Yussuff said the campaign aims to make reading a lifelong habit, vital for personal, social, and academic growth.



‎Yussuff explained that her passion for children and desire to provide quality education inspired the launch of the ‘Read to Lead’ campaign.



‎“Many children in underserved communities lack basic education. This motivated me to give back and help bridge that gap.



‎“It’s time we acted. If you can’t read, you can’t lead. These children are our future, and we must care for them,” she said.



‎Key initiatives include enhancing school libraries, donating books, hosting storytelling sessions, and organising reading competitions to boost literacy among children.



‎She also revealed plans to establish ICT and AI learning hubs to teach coding and digital skills to young learners.



‎Yussuff noted that educational outreaches would support schools, train teachers, and mentor students in underserved areas.



‎“We want children to return to physical books, while also adapting to the digital age through ICT and AI education.



‎“With the ICT hub, children can learn coding, interact globally, and improve communication through English despite Nigeria’s diverse languages,” she said.



‎She stressed that reading basic English is essential for communication and national unity, reinforcing the campaign’s significance.



‎Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr Lanre Issa-Onilu, praised the foundation for launching the initiative.



‎Represented by his Special Assistant on Intergovernmental Affairs, Dr Sherifat Adegbesan, he said the campaign would instil a strong reading culture from an early age.



‎“We want children not just to read, but to enjoy it. This will stimulate creativity and curiosity.



‎“Reading opens minds. A child in a village can explore the world through books, discovering cultures beyond their environment,”Adegbesan said.



‎Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Sonny Echono, noted that reading benefits everyone and gives students a competitive edge.



‎Represented by Mohammed Khalid, Assistant Director Education Support Services Director, TETFund, he said reading helps children understand diverse issues and their surroundings better.



‎“There’s a saying: catch a fish in the morning. Instil reading early, and children will grow up with that habit,” he said.



‎Mrs Rachel Nebo, Deputy Director,Public service department at the National Library of Nigeria, described ‘Read to Lead’ as more than a campaign — it’s a movement.



‎“It calls on Nigerians, especially in rural areas, to embrace reading,” she said, applauding the foundation’s initiative.



‎Nebo congratulated GYF and urged students to take full advantage of the campaign for a brighter future. (NAN)



