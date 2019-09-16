READ THIS: Dethroned Emir emerges PDP Deputy Chairman in Zamfara

#TrackNigeria: Forme Emir of Bakura in Zamfara, Alhaji Hassan Marafa has emerged as the Deputy Chairman of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Marafa emerged during the party’s state congress held in Gusau on Monday.

Marafa was appointed Emir of Bakura in 2010 by former governor, Aliyu Mamuda, but was removed by the immediate past governor, Abdulaziz Yari who replaced him with the current Emir, Alhaji Bello Sani.

Marafa would now deputize for the chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Mallaha who was re-elected for second term during the state congress of the party, supervised by the former Niger governor, Dr Babangida Aliyu.

Alhaji Hamisu Modomawa emerged as the state Secretary of the party while the party’s former Woman Leader, Hajiya Ai Maradun was elected Vice-Chairman, Zamfara West.

Other leaders that emerged during the congress include Alhaji Sani Sada, Vice-Chairman North, Alhaji Isa Maigemu Vice-Chairman Central and Alhaji Sule Anka as Auditor.

Speaking at the end of the Congress, Aliyu expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the delegates and charged members of the party to support the state executives in the dischrge of their duties.

Aliyu urged them to resolve contentious issues amicably whenever they arise. (NAN)