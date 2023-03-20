Reactions trail Bauchi governor’s re-election 

By Ahmed Kaigama

Reactions are trailing the re-election victory of Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State in Saturday’s governorship and state Assembly elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the reactions indicated that the people of Bauchi voted for Mohammed as a result of the confidence they have in his leadership style.

Mohammed was declared winner of the election on Monday by the Bauchi state governorship election Returning Officer, Prof. Abdulkarim Mohammed.

He secured 525,280 votes to beat his closest contender, Amb. Sadique Abubakar, who polled 432,272 votes.

Mr Anthony John, a retired Permanent Secretary, attributed the victory of the governor in the keenly contested election to his ability to uphold the trust bestowed on him by the masses in 2019.

“You may recall that the former governor under the APC, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, was voted out of office while seeking re-election over non-performance,” he said.

According to him, such action must have served as a hard lesson for any governor to learn, hence the decision of Mohammed to work in line with the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Bauchi state.

He said many people in the state are perhaps happy with the performance of Mohammed in less than four years of his first tenure in the area of infrastructural development and distribution of empowerment packages, among others.

Mr Adamu Bello, a Public Analyst in Bauchi, said that the governor’s numerous performance has been his selling point which led to the failure of political gladiators to scuttle his re-election bid.

Bello, who however said more needed to be done by the governor to further move the state forward, added that considering the forces that stood against him, Mohammed couldn’t have won the election without his good record of achievements which were visible for all to see.

He said that the victory of the incumbent governor would serve as a reference point for all political office holders to know that good governance actually pays. (NAN)