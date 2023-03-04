Reach out more, APC’s ex-presidential aspirant charges Tinubu

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Former presidential aspirant at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Stanley Osifo, on Saturday urged President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, to reach out more across ethnic divides in executing his developmental agenda.

In a congratulatory statement he issued in Lagos, Osifo stated that Tinubu’s victory at the polls resulted from resilience, doggedness and conviction of possibilities that could emerge from strong character and astuteness.

“As you await the handover of the mantle of leadership of Nigeria to you on May 29, I urge you to reach out more to everyone as much as you can to bring them on board as partners.

“This is fundamental in the execution of the lofty plans you have lined up to improve the lives of Nigerians and to develop the nation.

“The work ahead of you is enormous. I appreciate you have experience to find panaceas to the issues, challenges and conflicts that the nation faces on regular basis,’’ he stated.

Osifo also described Tinubu’s victory as a historic feat.

“When you were chosen to climb the ladder of political administration in Lagos State some years ago, you did not break the ladder that you climbed upon.

“You equally led others to climb the ladder with you. You have paved the way for people and continued to do so.

“You have made immense contributions to district, state, region and national developments.

“You have written your name in the annals of history by your political trajectories and achievements,’’ he stated.

Wishing Tinubu success, Osifo prayed God to grant the president-elect grace and wisdom to lead Nigerians into glorious future in all strata of the nation’s life. (NAN)