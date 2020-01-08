REA: Buhari overrules power minister over Ogunbiyi’s suspension

President Muhammadu Buhari has reversed the suspension of Damilola Ogunbiyi, who was suspended by the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, as the managing director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), in December.

Ogunbiyi, who has now taken up a job as the UN special representative for sustainable energy and CEO of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll), was reported to have tendered her letter of resignation before the suspension.

Buhari’s letter to Amina Mohammed, UN deputy secretary-general, through the office of the secretary to the government of the federation, TheCable reports, conveyed the directive of the president.

”Following the recent developments in the Nigerian power sector, I write to inform you that His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari has reviewed the situation and directed that the suspension of Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi, managing director (Rural Electrification Agency) be reversed for lack of due process” it read.