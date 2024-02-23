Re-run primaries: Sen. Okpebholo emerges APC candidate for 2024 Edo Gov’ship election

Sen. Monday Okpebholo, representing Edo Central at the National Assembly, has emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the Sept. 21 governorship election in Edo.

Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River, who is the Chairman of the APC supplementary primary election, declared Sen. Okpebholo winner of the election on Friday in Benin.

Otu said that the candidate garnered 12,433 votes to defeat 11 other aspirants in the contest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Hope Uzodinma had on Feb. 17 declared Rep Dennis Idahosa, a member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, as winner of the primaries.

However, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party upturned the victory and declared the election inconclusive.

The committee ordered that a supplementary primary be conducted on Thursday, and replaced Uzodinma with Otu as chairman.

Idahosa, who led in the first ballot with 4,483, ended the re-run with 6,541 votes. (NAN)

By Usman Aliyu