Re-run elections commence smoothly with high voter turnout in Sokoto

Saturday’s re-run elections in Sokoto State kicked off without any hitch, witnessing a substantial voter turnout in the designated areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja, has ordered re-run elections in the Yabo and Shagari Federal Constituency, as well as the Bodinga and Tambuwal State Constituencies.

NAN Correspondents monitoring the elections reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials efficiently assembled election materials as scheduled by 8 a.m., with the screening of voters starting early.

Security personnel were present at the polling units, ensuring an orderly lineup of voters as early as 7 a.m.

The Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency rerun election, specifically at polling unit 001, Yabo B Shiyar Ajiya, witnessed an influx of voters.

However, a minor chaotic situation unfolded at Magina S-Power Polling 011 in Yabo, pertaining to proxy voting issues during the Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency rerun election.

Similarly, at the Bodinga North State Assembly re-run election in Shiyar Titi Cilawa polling unit 007, tight security measures were in place, contributing to a peaceful voting process. (NAN)

By Muhammad Nasir/Habibu Harisu

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

