Re-run Election: Police enforce restriction of movement in Katsina

The Police Command in Katsina State says it is enforcing the restriction of movement in Kankara and Faskari Local Government Areas (LGAs), where re-run elections are holding today (Saturday).

The Spokesman of the command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, said this in a statement issued in Katsina.

He said the restriction would last from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

In light of Saturday’s re-run election, the command is ensure restrictions on the movement of individuals and vehicles within Faskari and Kankara LGAs, he said.

“This measure has been put in place to maintain order and security, as well as to enable the electorate to cast their votes without interference,” he explained.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Aliyu Musa, has urged residents and all stakeholders in the affected LGAs to comply with the order.

Aliyu therefore advised the residents to “comply in the interest of promoting a peaceful and transparent electoral exercise.

“Adequate security arrangements have been made to enforce the restrictions and to ensure the safety of all voters and election officials”.

He further called on eligible voters in the areas to come out and participate in the election, so as to exercise their civic responsibility in a peaceful and orderly manner.

The police spokesperson announced the following numbers for the public to call and report any emergency situation in their areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed that the election will be conducted in 20 polling units of the two LGAs.

According to Mr Shehu Sa’idu, the INEC Head of Voter Education and Publicity in the state, the poll will hold in four polling units in Dauduwa registration area of Faskari, while 16 are in Garagi ward of Kankara LGA.(NAN)

By Abbas Bamalli

