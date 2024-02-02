Re-run election: Police deploy massive resources, restrict movement in Enugu

Police arrest man for allegedly printing, distributing fake Police ID Cards

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered the massive deployment of police operatives and other resources to ensure hitch-free re-run elections in the slated areas in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled

the elections in Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency and Enugu South Urban State Constituency for Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

The commissioner gave this indication in a statement in Enugu on Friday, issued on his behalf by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe.

Ndukwe said that the commissioner had ordered the restriction of non-essential and unauthorized human and vehicular movements in Igbo-Eze North and Udenu Local Government Areas from 12a.m. to 6p.m. on the election day.

“The commissioner, in compliance with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, has restated the ban and restriction of all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centers during the election.

“This is in addition to barring state-established and owned security outfits and organizations, like the Neighborhood Watch Group and the Forest Guards, other quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits from participating in the elections’ security management.

“Consequently, the commissioner has reaffirmed the preparedness of the police and other security agencies in the state to ensure maximum security and safety before, during, and beyond the period of the elections.

“He, therefore, urged the electorate in the areas to massively go out and exercise their franchise without fear of intimidation or molestation,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the commissioner had cautioned political parties, their candidates, and their supporters against conducting themselves in ways capable of contravening provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended) and breaching public peace during the elections.

He said that the state police boss also warned that anyone found wanting would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The citizenry, particularly electorate and residents in the areas of the re-run elections, have been enjoined to be law-abiding, vigilant, and promptly report acts of crime and observed electoral offences to the nearest police station or call 08032003702, 08086671202, 0809880172, or 08075390883.” (NAN)

By Stanley Nwanosike

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

