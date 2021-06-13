Re: Open Letter to Ndigbo, by Hassan Gimba

Last week’s write-up with the above title has generated so many responses that I feel today should be a day for the respondents. Please enjoy.

What can be more brotherly than feeling the pain of a brother and providing a way to relieve it? Malam Hassan, as we, your Potiskum people call you, you have shown them the way and the light. My hope now is that Ndigbos will find their trails and walk back again to the path of peace and harmony. After all, a word is enough for the wise.

Abdulrahman Muktar

What a life-changing piece! … Certainly, a word is enough for the wise.

Yusuf Sardauna Dagare

What a nice piece. A word, they say, is enough for a wise period!!!

Usman Dankani

Excellent piece, why are they going on a suicide mission? Why should a shop owner want the market to be burned? Something is definitely wrong

Professor MK Othman

Very Apt. May the good Lord divinely intervene in Jesus name, Amen.

Frank Garuk

Profoundly Stated, Editor and Do Remain Blessed.

Ayanda Ngwane

#Words I’ve been waiting for this, sir. May Allah increase you more in wisdom and understanding.

Ahmed Haruna Daya

Excellent advice Dr A stitch in time saves 9.

Dr Yusuf Iliyasu

Greater words were never written. May (the ink in) your pen never dry, Malam.

Abdurazaq Magaji

I couldn’t forget how my two innocent brothers died at “Guantanamo” in Damaturu. My childhood friend too died there too. This Indomie generation doesn’t know war or history.

Bukar A. Musa

Words of wisdom! Enough is enough.

We are proud of you.

Asma’u Abubakar Mahmud

Words of wisdom, this is really enough for the wise.

Mohammed Garundole

Jaundiced piece! Why can’t these almajris writers leave us alone? What i don’t understand is, must we be in the same country with you? Give us referendum and stop crying more that the bereaved.

Dennis K. Ezeh

@Dennis K. Ezeh I guess you can’t read, or perhaps you have difficulty in comprehending words of wisdom. The type of kindness in this piece alone can attract the wrath of Amadioha of Ozuzu on you!

Yusuf Sardauna Dagare

@Dennis K. Ezeh imagine, insulting a person who educationally has no mate in your entire family!

Barrah’u Haruna Nasir

Boy does not know the fire until the fire burns him. Those people are being brainwashed by unscrupulous elements that is why they behave in a dogmatic way.

Ali Musa

I don’t have time to read this nonsense, people who cannot pay house rent is it land they will buy.

Engr. Ozumba Jerry

@Engr Ozumba Jerry thanks for reading it.

Ma’aruf Saminu

@Engr. Ozumba Jerry it’s like you don’t know what you’re fighting for.

It is better for you to read before commenting nonsense, my friend.

Tijjani Idi Maikalanzir

Well articulated.

Zanna Ali Haruna

Dear Hassan Gimba, I appreciate your write up on the current situation in the south East. As a person, I don’t support violence in any form and am not here to justify that. I spent close to 14 years in Maiduguri from 2001 till 2014 and I was there when it all started.

On the south East situation, let’s look at it from this direction based on your write up.

Originally IPOB agitation started with flags and other Biafran insignia and they were labelled “Terrorists”.

Presently no Igbo man is in the security apparatus/architecture of this country or does that mean NO IGBO MAN IS QUALIFIED TO BE THERE??.

In Igbo land, land business is huge business and requires capital but the question is HOW MANY NORTHERNERS ARE WILLING TO PAY?

On the issue of President from Igbo extraction, why are Northerners always afraid of that? Igbo’s are one of the major stakeholders in the Nigeria project.

On saying “IPOB terrorists” killed Ahmed Gulak, my brother time shall tell.

NIGERIA IS BLEEDING

Ozonweke IK Godwin Stage

@Ozonweke Ik Godwin Stage Objection! When was IPOB labelled terrorist? Answer: When they armed themselves and started destructive actions.

No Igbo man in the security architecture? But it’s not by tribe or region even though you carved out Gen. Lucky Irabor who hail from Delta which is included in Biafra map, no problem.

How many Northerners are willing to pay for the land in the south? Am writing you this directly from the South. Bro, Northerners in the South are completely threatened even though we are financially fit to buy land. In fact in states like Port Harcourt, Bayelsa, excluding Abia and Imo, Hausa people prefer to reside there than the southeast, all because of atrocities committed in Igbo land and the inherent problems of your land dispute over years.

On the issue of the president: we never fear for an Igbo man to be president in this country if he can be truly voted into power.

IPOB killed Ahmed Gulak. Yes! No doubt. Commissioner of police confirmed and I choose that of the commissioner because he is responsible to brief the governor over this issue. Finally, Nigeria is safe since the country has identified its problems and taken the way out of these problems.

MD Faisal

You have eloquently said it all, sir. A word is enough for the wise.

Musa Lamido

———–

I salute you, sir, for penning down this million-dollar piece. I think I should say that I would want to volunteer to be the bearer of this super epistle, or the emissary to bear it to the land of the Ndigbo. As you emphasised, we in the northeast have experienced it. So, your epistle is right on time. Let who has ears listen. Come what may, I remain a green-white-greener. Lastly, I sympathise with you, sir over the BH incident that haunted you back then. Allah ya kiyaye mu.

Adamkolo M. Ibrahim

People with myopic mindset talking junk.

Nzubechukwu Umeojinaka Sampepe

———–

Nice open letter. More ink to your pen, sir and may almighty Allah exalts you in knowledge.

Auwal Jovial

Oga you just they blow grammar. My issue with this northern janjaweed is why are they afraid to go their way?

Agu Ike Tony

———–

@Agu Ike Tony and who is holding you from going?

Talatu Hyat Baji

———–

May Allah guide and protect you, father.

Omar Ya’u Janda

Wisdom ink on paper.

Jamil Sawwa Sawwa

Fighting ourselves will do no one any good in this trying moment. Stronger we are to confront our contemporary challenges… I feel ashamed and disturbed when my brethren are strongly after the collapse of our dear nation. Remember, it takes years to build a nation, we have come a long way, went through the good, the bad and the ugly side of history. Are we going to restart afresh? Are we going to sacrifice all the labour of our heroes past of uniting this nation? Are we going to allow self-interest to overshadow public interest? Are we going to instil the fear of one another in the younger generation?

Negotiation and roundtable discussion is the best avenue to frontally address the topical issues, not killings and threatening national peace, unity, integration and SECURITY. Whether you agree or disagree with me, WE ARE BROTHERS!

Umaru Yakubu Kirawa

Well understood, can’t we forget our differences and live as one Nigeria, as said by the great Zik of Africa, or should we sort out our differences and live as one as said by the Sardauna? Am not in support of what Nnamdi Kanu is doing in the east, but the truth of the matter is once any act of criminality takes place in the east, without investigation, the security agencies know who is responsible, but when the herdsmen perpetrate their act in the south, the security agencies will keep mum.

Paul Parker

Intimidating!

Nwabuisi Emmanuel-Onuigbo

When somebody refuses to listen to the words of wisdom he must definitely cry for the words of violence. Fighting the problem with violence is just like adding petrol to fire. I do hope that they will listen to not only you but to many concerned citizens who are calling their attention to their acts of terrorism.

God bless you, sir.

Baba Alhaji Mele

A piece of good advice. Hope they listen.

Dr Suleiman Mohammed

A soothing balm, indeed. The record is straight

Raymond Gukas

Mr Gimba, you are such an amazing writer. To a large extent too, I think you are compassionate with your advice. I see a man who has shown concern at least to his brothers and sisters from the other side. Mr Ike Ozonweke has done well too to address part of the concerns in the east. What I see as a man from neither East nor North, is that there’s still a huge deposit of mistrust emanating from that unfortunate and unforgettable miscarriage some 51 years ago; the civil war. Until trust is bridged, no action of the president from the north will seem right or trusted by people from the other side, likewise when someone from the east steers the affairs of this great but haemorrhaging nation. The president does not seem to be doing enough in carrying everyone along; his silence on too many things going wrong, including his beloved Daura, is disheartening. If he really wants to correct the ills of the past, he should carry everyone along and people like Nnamdi Kanu cannot enjoy the sympathy of the gullible poor who are already fade up and are down already and need some form of reassurances. Let our president come out or better still go to the east as he did during campaigns and talk to the hungry and gullible citizens. The people are in fear and they choose to obey what you may wish to call distant voices because the real voice is silent or appears not to be there or concerned. I wish the people of the East can read your beautiful write-up and flee from the impending and imminent dangers. I don’t want to remember my experience at Galadima – Maiduguri. What is happening now is avoidable. Peace and justice are synonymous, and what is good for Ali, should be good for Emeka and Abiodun.

Emmanuel Clement

Thank you, Dr Hassan. A timely admonition. I sincerely appreciate the article. This is a must-read for all south-easterners. I’ve already shared it on a few platforms.

Dr M. O. Ezechukwu

———–

Wow! To end a challenging day like Monday with an aptly written epistle is to end the day well. A word should be enough for the wise. Well done sir. God bless Nigeria.

Halima AbdulRa’uf