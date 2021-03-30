A don, Dr Philip Umaru-Ajeh, has urged the Federal Government to approach the UN General Assembly over the judgment on Bakassi Peninsula, in the interest of the country’s sovereignty.

Umaru-Ajeh, who teaches International Law at Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), stated this during the official launching of his book, titled: “Rudiments of International Law”, in Keff on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had, in its judgment delivered on Oct. 10, 2002, ceded the peninsula to Cameroon.

While stating that the country’s national interest had been affected by the judgment, he added that Bakkasi was a local government in Nigeria which could not just be ceded to another country without any resistance.

He said that part of the focus of his book was to assess the ICJ’s judgment on the dispute between Cameroon and Nigeria over the ownership of the peninsula.

“I hope those in charge of Nigeria’s foreign policy will take another look at the judgment.

“Although there is no provision in the ICJ statute for appeal, the matter can still be taken up with the UN General Assembly, as Nigeria’s national interest has been put in jeopardy by the judgment.

“Bakassi is a local government area in this country that cannot be ceded out without any tangible resistance.

“As explained in the book, I think all avenues of settling international disputes were not exhausted before the judgment was passed,” he said.

The book reviewer, Prof. Onje Gye-Wado, commended the author for putting up the 225-page book, saying that he had done a good job.

Gye-Wado, who is Dean, Faculty of Law, Bingham University, Karu, urged scholars, politicians, teachers and other Nigerians to avail themselves of the book in order to gain more knowledge.

Also speaking, Gov. Abdullahi Sule commended Umaru- Ajeh for contributing his quota to the development of education through the book, urging other scholars to emulate him.

Sule, who was represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties (Legal Matters), Mr Abubakar Imam, assured of his administration’s commitment to intiating policies and programmes that would improve the standard of education in the state.

Also speaking, Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Andrew Zamani, commended the book for the general reading of the public.

Earlier, the NSUK Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Suleiman Mohammed, also commended the international law lecturer for a well job done.

Mohammed, represented by Dr Bilyaminu Suleiman, Deputy Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, NSUK, said that the book would help students and teachers, and add value to the society.

NAN reports that the occasion was attended by academics, politicians, traditional rulers and leaders as well as students. (NAN)

