Re-election: Oyo ALGON congratulates Akeredolu, seeks unity in Oyo APC

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Oyo State Chapter, has congratulated Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on his re-election.

This is contained in a statement signed by its Chairman, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was re-elected in Saturday’s election for another term of four years.

He polled 292,830 to defeat his closest rival, Eyitayo Jegede of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 195,791 votes.

Abass-Aleshinloye said that Akeredolu’s victory was well deserved, adding that it was a victory for the progressives.

He congratulated Mr Ade Adetimehin, the Ondo State APC Chairman, Lagos Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Chairman of the Campaign Committee, and all party faithful for putting their best to ensure a successful outing.

The ALGON boss said that the people of Ondo state had, through their votes, demonstrated their preference for continuity in transformative leadership and progressive governance, which Akeredolu represented.

“It is my prayer that God will grant you wisdom, knowledge and the needed resources to attend to your campaign promises to the people,” he said.

Abass-Aleshinloye also commended the party’s hierarchy and stakeholders in Ondo state for closing up the ranks among them, irrespective of the rancour.

“This singular act goes a long way in ensuring the historical victory for the party at the polls. This feat could only be achieved through the power of unity,” he said.

He, therefore, called on party members in Oyo state to imbibe unity, perseverance and remain dedicated to the party’s principles as well as ideals for development.

The party, he said, could not afford to lag behind in future elections.

Abass-Aleshinloye said that such spirit of unity, dedication, perseverance and togetherness in the face of uncertainty gave the party the desired victory in the Ondo state governorship election. (NAN)